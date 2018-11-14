Bantwana hold Mexico in opening u17 WC match

-
Silas Ramaite: Building trust within NPA leadership key for stabilityPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examinationPolitics
-
Probe into death of CT train commuter underwayLocal
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to find a suitable NPA headLocal
-
Parly committee: Gigaba took selfless and principled decision to resignPolitics
-
AfriForum confident of strong case against Malema in land invasion matterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Silas Ramaite: Building trust within NPA leadership key for stabilityPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examinationPolitics
-
Probe into death of CT train commuter underwayLocal
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to find a suitable NPA headLocal
-
Parly committee: Gigaba took selfless and principled decision to resignPolitics
-
AfriForum confident of strong case against Malema in land invasion matterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Chloe Tryon set for 50th cap in crunch Women’s World T20 matchSport
-
Proudfoot wary of ‘technically good’ Scottish breakdownSport
-
IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders dump Aussie Starc by textSport
-
Bantwana hold Mexico in opening u17 WC matchSport
-
Key Wallabies set to be rested from Super RugbySport
-
De Villiers’s 93 sinks Jozi Stars in MSL warm-up matchSport
Popular Topics
Prince Charles celebrates 70th birthday
-
Einstein letter fearing German anti-Semitism sells for $32,000Lifestyle
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 13 November 2018Local
-
Final season of 'Game of Thrones' to premiere in AprilLifestyle
-
Tom Felton's fan offered to adopt himLifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman: I'm not a celebrityLifestyle
-
Gerard Butler takes in victims of wildfiresLifestyle
-
Comic book fans across CT mourn the loss of Stan LeeLifestyle
-
Three things the world can learn from contemporary Muslim women’s fashionLifestyle
-
King Monada's new track 'Idibala' sweeps the globeLifestyle
-
Silas Ramaite: Building trust within NPA leadership key for stabilityPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examinationPolitics
-
Parly committee: Gigaba took selfless and principled decision to resignPolitics
-
AfriForum confident of strong case against Malema in land invasion matterPolitics
-
ANCYL in Limpopo defends Malusi GigabaPolitics
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Crisis proofing South Africa’s water securityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s commissions of inquiry: What good can they do?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
-
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
-
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Rand steady before retail sales data
-
'Eskom has been in denial about coal cliff'Business
-
Stats SA to reveal September retail sales figuresBusiness
-
'Incomparable' $50m pink diamond smashes record at Geneva auctionBusiness
-
Cheers, fears as Amazon unveils HQ planWorld
-
Facebook shuts more accounts aimed at political meddlingWorld
-
#RandReport: Rand inches lower on risk aversion, stocks fallLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
Bantwana hold Mexico in opening u17 WC match
The South African under-17 women’s team played out to an entertaining goalless draw against their Mexican counterparts in their opening Group B matchin Uruguay on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African under-17 women’s team played out to an entertaining goalless draw against their Mexican counterparts in their opening Group B match at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel in Uruguay on Tuesday.
After surviving an intense few opening minutes of pressure and shaking off some early nerves, the South Africans came out of their shell in the second half and showed they are in this FIFA u17 World Cup to make a statement.
Bantwana almost fell behind in the third minute of the game, with the Concacaf runners-up striking a shot towards Kay-dee Windvogel as the ball slipped through her hands but she just managed to retrieve it before it crossed the line. Mexico continued to launch raids and in the 11th minute they missed a sitter in front of goals.
They had another opportunity with a header from the golden boot winner, Alison Gonzalez, whose weak shot was easily saved by Windvogel.
Bantwana were forced to defend deep most of the first half as they struggled to contain the onslaught of the South Americans.
With Bantwana having survived the early pressure in which the Mexicans had them on the ropes, it was a different ball game altogether in the second half as Simphiwe Dludlu’s charges came out after the restart.
In the other Group B game, Japan and Brazil also played to a goalless stalemate which leaves all the teams with a point each going into the second round of matches.
Popular in Sport
-
De Villiers’s 93 sinks Jozi Stars in MSL warm-up match2 hours ago
-
IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders dump Aussie Starc by textone hour ago
-
Orlando Pirates name squad for Champions League return campaign19 hours ago
-
Real Madrid appoint Solari as coach until 20216 hours ago
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos28 days ago
-
Roger Federer rebounds to keep ATP Finals hopes alive6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.