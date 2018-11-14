Popular Topics
Bantwana hold Mexico in opening u17 WC match

The South African under-17 women’s team played out to an entertaining goalless draw against their Mexican counterparts in their opening Group B matchin Uruguay on Tuesday.

South Africa's under-17 Women's side held Mexico to a goalless draw in their World Cup opening game. Picture: Safa_net/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African under-17 women’s team played out to an entertaining goalless draw against their Mexican counterparts in their opening Group B match at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel in Uruguay on Tuesday.

After surviving an intense few opening minutes of pressure and shaking off some early nerves, the South Africans came out of their shell in the second half and showed they are in this FIFA u17 World Cup to make a statement.

Bantwana almost fell behind in the third minute of the game, with the Concacaf runners-up striking a shot towards Kay-dee Windvogel as the ball slipped through her hands but she just managed to retrieve it before it crossed the line. Mexico continued to launch raids and in the 11th minute they missed a sitter in front of goals.

They had another opportunity with a header from the golden boot winner, Alison Gonzalez, whose weak shot was easily saved by Windvogel.

Bantwana were forced to defend deep most of the first half as they struggled to contain the onslaught of the South Americans.

With Bantwana having survived the early pressure in which the Mexicans had them on the ropes, it was a different ball game altogether in the second half as Simphiwe Dludlu’s charges came out after the restart.

In the other Group B game, Japan and Brazil also played to a goalless stalemate which leaves all the teams with a point each going into the second round of matches.

