ANC praises Gigaba as opposition parties celebrate his Cabinet exit

CAPE TOWN - While the African National Congress (ANC) has praised Malusi Gigaba for putting the country and the party above his own personal interests, opposition parties say his resignation as Home Affairs minister is long overdue.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday to take disciplinary action against Gigaba for violating the executive code of ethics.

She also instructed National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to refer Gigaba to Parliament’s ethics committee for breaching the MPs’ code of conduct.

As Gigaba prepares to fight back against what he’s described as a political campaign to topple him, opposition parties are celebrating his departure from the Cabinet.

The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen says it’s clear that Gigaba resigned rather than suffer the humiliation of being fired by Ramaphosa.

"I think it’s also two weeks too late. I think Gigaba toughed it out and put his political principal in a very, very difficult position by weaving this story about this broad conspiracy against him to try and deny him the presidency."

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mhkuleko Hlengwa: "This was a necessary, but overdue action on his part, because the Constitutional Court and the Public Protector made solid findings against him, which he could not escape."

