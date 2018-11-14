AfriForum: Julius Malema, EFF owe us over R400k
The red berets had to pay them R300,000 but that bill has now increased again after Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Julius Malema owe the group more than R400,000 after losing two separate cases in the High Court in Pretoria.
The party had to pay them R300,000 but that bill has now increased again after Wednesday.
In the first matter, the party and Malema failed to file legal papers regarding a case which AfriForum believes the red berets are in contempt of court for continuing to call for land invasions despite a court interdict in place.
In a second matter, the EFF approached the High Court to prevent the lobby group from selling its property which a sheriff seized earlier this month.
Afriforum’s Kallie Kriel says it's a victory for the lobby group.
“This afternoon we got a fifth court order where they tried to get an interdict to stop us from removing their furniture and computers to sell them at an auction for money they owe us. The judge found that it was not an urgent case, we now have five cost orders against the EFF and Malema.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
-
[CARTOON] Putting Words in Gigaba’s Mouth
-
EFF's Floyd Shivambu facing Parly ethics committee over journo assault
-
Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examination
-
[LISTEN] Max du Preez: It’s in our interest for ANC to win 2019 polls
-
Inquiry: Barbara Hogan was taken aback by rumours of SAA’s Mumbai route closure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.