AfriForum: Julius Malema, EFF owe us over R400k

The red berets had to pay them R300,000 but that bill has now increased again after Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Julius Malema owe the group more than R400,000 after losing two separate cases in the High Court in Pretoria.

The party had to pay them R300,000 but that bill has now increased again after Wednesday.

In the first matter, the party and Malema failed to file legal papers regarding a case which AfriForum believes the red berets are in contempt of court for continuing to call for land invasions despite a court interdict in place.

In a second matter, the EFF approached the High Court to prevent the lobby group from selling its property which a sheriff seized earlier this month.

Afriforum’s Kallie Kriel says it's a victory for the lobby group.

“This afternoon we got a fifth court order where they tried to get an interdict to stop us from removing their furniture and computers to sell them at an auction for money they owe us. The judge found that it was not an urgent case, we now have five cost orders against the EFF and Malema.”

