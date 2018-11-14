AfriForum confident of strong case against Malema in land invasion matter
AfriForum will be taking on leader Julius Malema in the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is in contempt of court for continuing to incite illegal land invasions.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum will be taking on leader Julius Malema in the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is in contempt of court for continuing to incite illegal land invasions.
In March 2017, the courts ruled in favour of the lobby group and granted them an interdict which prohibits the EFF and Malema from making statements which incite land occupation without compensation.
AfriForum claims despite this court order, Malema continued to make statements regarding land invasion.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says Malema must be taken to task.
“We’re confident that we have a strong case, but again there’s a lot of incompetence it seems at the EFF. Heads of argument weren’t handed in on time, so we believe we might get another court order today,” says Kriel.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
-
[CARTOON] Putting Words in Gigaba’s Mouth
-
Breytenbach pulls out of race to lead NPA
-
ANC praises Gigaba as opposition parties celebrate his Cabinet exit
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Parly committee: Gigaba took selfless and principled decision to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.