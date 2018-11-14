Popular Topics
AfriForum confident of strong case against Malema in land invasion matter

AfriForum will be taking on leader Julius Malema in the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is in contempt of court for continuing to incite illegal land invasions.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum will be taking on leader Julius Malema in the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is in contempt of court for continuing to incite illegal land invasions.

In March 2017, the courts ruled in favour of the lobby group and granted them an interdict which prohibits the EFF and Malema from making statements which incite land occupation without compensation.

AfriForum claims despite this court order, Malema continued to make statements regarding land invasion.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says Malema must be taken to task.

“We’re confident that we have a strong case, but again there’s a lot of incompetence it seems at the EFF. Heads of argument weren’t handed in on time, so we believe we might get another court order today,” says Kriel.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

