'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
Media groups including Fox back CNN over White House access
South Africans warned about festive season scams
[LISTEN] Volume of data used by Telkom subscribers balloons by 120.8%
Advocate Matric Luphondo believes he is capable to be next NDPP
[WATCH] Photographer explains 'Nazi salute' prom photo that sparked outrage
Advocate Matric Luphondo believes he is capable to be next NDPP
Advocate Matric Luphondo, who is completing his master's degree focusing on Prosecutorial Independence has been interviewed for the post at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - The North Gauteng's chief prosecutor believes he has the respect of his peers, the skills and the experience to make him the ideal candidate to be the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
Advocate Matric Luphondo, who is completing his master's degree focusing on prosecutorial independence, has been interviewed for the post at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.
Luphondo says he is not susceptible to undue pressure.
“Regardless of the personality of the person that comes to me, regardless of whether you are politically connected or whatever background you come from, [it] does not influence the decision that I make as the national director. It should be guided by the facts of the case.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
