ACDP set to table motion of no confidence against NMB's Mongameli Bobani

The party is going after mayor Mongameli Bobani who himself ascended to the mayoral position following a motion of no confidence in former Democratic Alliance mayor Atholl Trollip.

CAPE TOWN - There's set to be another motion of no confidence tabled in the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality, this time brought by the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

The party is going after mayor Mongameli Bobani who himself ascended to the mayoral position following a motion of no confidence in former Democratic Alliance mayor Athol Trollip.

Bobani survived a previous challenge to his leadership.

But the ACDP's Lance Grootboom alleges Bobani is corrupt and has called on parties to stand together and vote him out.

“What is crucial is that the mayor is leading the city, [he] is the face of the city. With delegations so serious, I think it would be wise to appoint a new mayor and not having him as the mayor currently.”

Meanwhile, as Eastern Cape opposition parties try to muster the votes to unseat Bobani, a standoff in the African National Congress (ANC) led Sol Plaatjie Municipality in the Northern Cape is intensifying.

Last month, part of the ANC caucus in the area rebelled, voting out ANC mayor Mangaliso Matika in a motion of no confidence.

They installed Pule Thabane as executive mayor and he duly appointed a new mayco.

In the meantime, he and the rebels were expelled from the party.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC national leadership needs to take charge of the situation.

“Again, it is about who is being legitimately removed and this is the problem when the party’s internal processes are actually compromised and not recognised by members. You have parties that are taking a position and you’ve got members who are not recognising that. In a moment like this, it cripples council.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)