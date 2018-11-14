2 WC traffic officers in trouble for allowing drifting on N2

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

2 WC traffic officers in trouble for allowing drifting on N2

They are under investigation for allegedly encouraging drag racing on a section of the N2 near Grabouw.

FILE: Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa. Picture: EWN
FILE: Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa. Picture: EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Two traffic officers are in trouble. They are under investigation for allegedly encouraging drag racing on a section of the N2 near Grabouw.

The incident was caught on video.

From the footage, it appears that the on-duty traffic officers are directing vehicles onto the N2.

That's part of their official duties but spurring on drag racers is certainly not part of their job description.

Two motorists can be seen drifting in full view of the uniformed officials.

A nearby crowd cheers along with officers.

Deputy-Director General for the Western Cape's Transport Department Kyle Reinecke says the incident will be investigated.

“I can confirm that the department was sent a video footage of people drifting in what seems to be the N2 highway while provincial police were in attendance. While studying the footage, an investigation will be launched immediately.”

Statements from both officers and witnesses will form part of the probe.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA