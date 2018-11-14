2 WC traffic officers in trouble for allowing drifting on N2
They are under investigation for allegedly encouraging drag racing on a section of the N2 near Grabouw.
CAPE TOWN – Two traffic officers are in trouble. They are under investigation for allegedly encouraging drag racing on a section of the N2 near Grabouw.
The incident was caught on video.
From the footage, it appears that the on-duty traffic officers are directing vehicles onto the N2.
That's part of their official duties but spurring on drag racers is certainly not part of their job description.
Two motorists can be seen drifting in full view of the uniformed officials.
A nearby crowd cheers along with officers.
Deputy-Director General for the Western Cape's Transport Department Kyle Reinecke says the incident will be investigated.
“I can confirm that the department was sent a video footage of people drifting in what seems to be the N2 highway while provincial police were in attendance. While studying the footage, an investigation will be launched immediately.”
Statements from both officers and witnesses will form part of the probe.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Comments
Comments
