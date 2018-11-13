'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan, who was on the stand at the state capture commission, also revealed details of her axing in 2010 and how she was fired without explanation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan has revealed how former President Jacob Zuma also meddled in the executive management of Eskom by forcing a CEO on the board of the power utility.

Hogan, who's on the stand at the state capture commission, also revealed details of her axing in 2010 and how she was fired without explanation.

On Monday, the former minister said Zuma tried to force her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO, despite him facing a disciplinary hearing at the time and having not been recommended by the board.

Hogan says in 2010 the board of Eskom was not happy with the performance of then CEO Jacob Maroga as Eskom was facing funding and operational challenges.

She says on the day the board called a press conference to announce the departure of Maroga from Eskom, she got an angry call from Zuma.

“He said, ‘What do you think you’re doing? You’ve got to stop it. Tell them they’ve got to stop now.’

“I tried to speak reason to find out what it was all about. He said, ‘I don’t have time.’ ”

She says the press conference was cancelled as per Zuma’s instruction, adding she got another call from the former president.

Hogan says Maroga then went rogue and became arrogant with the understanding that the president would back him.

She says it was then when she realised her executive authority had been taken away by Zuma.

Hogan also told the hearings that Zuma lacked professionalism and often interfered in her work, including forcing her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.

