[WATCH LIVE] Barbara Hogan continues with testimony at Zondo Commission

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is continuing to give evidence at the Zondo Commission into state capture.

Just before her testimony resumed, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo approved the application by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to move his testimony from 15 to 19 November.

Zondo says he granted Gordhan's application to move his appearance from Thursday to next week.

While the deputy chief justice did not give reasons for this change, it could have something to do with the fact that the minister has been subpoenaed to appear before the Public Protector on Wednesday.

