Vlakfontein community to submit petition against granting murder accused bail

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the community of Vlakfontein is expected to submit a petition to oppose bail applications of the two men accused of killing seven people in the area.

Murder accused Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe’s bail applications will be heard at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on 20 November.

The State is expected to oppose their bids to be released.

The two men are facing seven charges of murder and one of theft, with Mabaso facing an additional three charges of rape.

Nkosi-Malobane says it wouldn’t be in the interest of justice to grant the two men bail, adding that they’re objecting to this.

“If it’s submitted by the community, it’s stronger than an investigating officer. So, by Thursday the community will submit a petition that will be included in the file and will be part of the proceedings.”

Mabaso and Khupe are facing multiple charges of premeditated murder of seven people from the same family after their bodies were found under a pile of sand in their home in October.

The father of one of the victims, Tebogo Lekotje, says he is not coping.

“To see them after a week is just killing me.”

The matter is back in court next week.

