Dane Vilas to lead Jozi Stars

Vilas will lead an exciting Jozi Stars team that also features the big-hitting Chris Gayle amongst their arsenal.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dane Vilas will captain the Jozi Stars in the inaugural Mzansi Super League that stars on the 16th of November.

The 33-year-old Dolphins and Lancashire 'keeper is an experienced campaigner who has also played Test cricket for the Proteas before signing a Kolpak deal with English county side Lancashire.

Vilas says he is thrilled with the opportunity to lead the team in the competition.

"I’m absolutely delighted to have been offered the opportunity to become captain of the Jozi Stars and I feel honoured and humbled to be in a position to lead this T20 team in the upcoming Mzansi Super League.”

Vilas has played 120 T20 matches, scoring 2,268 runs in the process.