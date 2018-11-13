Joost van der Westhuizen’s family pleased with ruling on estate beneficiaries

The Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled against Van der Westhuizen's estranged wife Amor Vittone, who was left a TV set from the late sportsman.

JOHANNESBURG – Joost van der Westhuizen's family says they are happy with a ruling declaring his two children the sole beneficiaries of his estate.

The Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled against Van der Westhuizen's estranged wife Amor Vittone, who was left a TV set from the late sportsman.

Vittone wanted the court to uphold a 2009 joint will she filed with Van der Westhuizen and not his amended 2015 copy.

Van der Westhuizen's family lawyer Ulrich Roux says: “The family the whole time have only been interested in the best interest of the minor children and this does serve the best interest of the children. So, they’re very pleased with the outcome.”

The former Springbok passed away last year following a long battle with motor neuron disease.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)