Joost van der Westhuizen’s family pleased with ruling on estate beneficiaries
The Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled against Van der Westhuizen's estranged wife Amor Vittone, who was left a TV set from the late sportsman.
JOHANNESBURG – Joost van der Westhuizen's family says they are happy with a ruling declaring his two children the sole beneficiaries of his estate.
The Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled against Van der Westhuizen's estranged wife Amor Vittone, who was left a TV set from the late sportsman.
Vittone wanted the court to uphold a 2009 joint will she filed with Van der Westhuizen and not his amended 2015 copy.
Van der Westhuizen's family lawyer Ulrich Roux says: “The family the whole time have only been interested in the best interest of the minor children and this does serve the best interest of the children. So, they’re very pleased with the outcome.”
The former Springbok passed away last year following a long battle with motor neuron disease.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Hogan: Zuma was an unprofessional individual
-
[CARTOON] Another Round
-
[VIDEO] Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking
-
Zuma fails to tell his side of story to Zondo commission, again
-
SIU: SABC’s R50m contract with Vision View just tip of the iceberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.