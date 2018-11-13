Turkish air strikes kill 19 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
The air strikes targeted several regions in northern Iraq, including the Qandil mountains, a PKK stronghold, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.
ISTANBUL - Turkish forces has killed 19 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during air strikes in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Turkey regularly carries out air strikes against PKK targets in neighbouring northern Iraq.
The PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union and Turkey, has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast that has killed about 40,000 people.
