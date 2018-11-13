Tshwane Spartans appoint De Villiers as captain
A former national captain, the 34-year-old has plenty of T20 experience, having featured in 251 T20s, with an enviable strike rate of 147.91.
JOHANNESBURG - AB de Villiers has been appointed captain of the Tshwane Spartans for the first edition of the Mzansi Super League.
A former national captain, the 34-year-old has plenty of T20 experience, having featured in 251 T20s, with an enviable strike rate of 147.91. A veteran of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the flamboyant batsman has featured in every season of cricket's premier T20 tournament.
“It’s a huge honour to captain this team in the first Mzansi Super League,” said De Villiers.
When he leads the Spartans out on the opening night against Cape Town Blitz on Friday at PPC Newlands, it will be his first appearance in a competitive match since he announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.
De Villiers’ first call of duty will be later on Tuesday night when the Spartans travel south of the Jukskei to take on Jozi Stars in a practice match under the lights at the Bidvest Wanderers, ahead of Friday's opener.
The first match is one of three on the road, before the men in red and green make their home debut at SuperSport Park against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Sunday, 25 November.
“We start with three away games, which is not normally ideal. But on the other hand, it gives us the opportunity to get a few away wins under the belt and hopefully we start well,” added De Villiers.
