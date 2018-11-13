They demanded R150,000 for security, says witness in CT extortion trial
The trial against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others kicked off in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Evidence about how a group of suspected criminal underworld figures in Cape Town allegedly tried to extort R150,000 from a Green Point restaurant will continue on Tuesday.
The trial against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others kicked off in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday.
Modack is accused of heading up a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the Cape Town from another faction, and coercing businesses to pay them.
Radley Dijkers was the brand manager for the Grand Africa Café in Table Bay Harbour in 2016.
He says TSG Security unexpectedly and unannounced took over security at the business from another group in April 2017.
The witness says the group didn’t have a say and that Carl Lackay introduced himself as being the new manager of the guards at the venue.
A few days later he met with a group of men in charge of TSG Security.
Dijkers says they were satisfied with the security service.
Things, however, changed in November, a day before a big summer event at the venue.
That’s when a group of men including Modack and Jaqcues Cronje arrived at the restaurant to meet with the events manager.
Dijkers says he later learnt that the men demanded R150,000 for security services for the summer event.
They demanded to be paid the money the very next day.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Joost van der Westhuizen’s family pleased with ruling on estate beneficiaries
-
Hogan: Zuma was an unprofessional individual
-
[CARTOON] Another Round
-
[VIDEO] Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking
-
Sarb heads to court to have VBS Mutual Bank liquidated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.