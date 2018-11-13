They demanded R150,000 for security, says witness in CT extortion trial

The trial against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others kicked off in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Evidence about how a group of suspected criminal underworld figures in Cape Town allegedly tried to extort R150,000 from a Green Point restaurant will continue on Tuesday.

Modack is accused of heading up a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the Cape Town from another faction, and coercing businesses to pay them.

Radley Dijkers was the brand manager for the Grand Africa Café in Table Bay Harbour in 2016.

He says TSG Security unexpectedly and unannounced took over security at the business from another group in April 2017.

The witness says the group didn’t have a say and that Carl Lackay introduced himself as being the new manager of the guards at the venue.

A few days later he met with a group of men in charge of TSG Security.

Dijkers says they were satisfied with the security service.

Things, however, changed in November, a day before a big summer event at the venue.

That’s when a group of men including Modack and Jaqcues Cronje arrived at the restaurant to meet with the events manager.

Dijkers says he later learnt that the men demanded R150,000 for security services for the summer event.

They demanded to be paid the money the very next day.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)