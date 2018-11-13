Thabani Mzolo murder trial set for next year

After a two-hour delay, judge Themba Sishi postponed the matter to the end of January to allow for Thabani Mzolo’s new lawyer to familiarise himself with the docket.

DURBAN - The trial for a man accused of killing 21-year-old Zolile Khumalo will only begin next year after his new lawyers requested time to familiarise themselves with the case.

Thabani Mzolo, aged 23, is facing a charge of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm after he illegally gained access to the Mangosuthu University of Technology's residence and allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend.

Khumalo died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Her death sparked widespread protests and condemnation against the killing of women in the country.

The last time Mzolo appeared in court it emerged that his previous defence lawyer ditched the case due to a payment problem.

Mzolo has now also been ordered to pay his new advocate Mxolisi Ndwandwe upfront to ensure that there are no longer any further delays to the start of the trial.

The 23-year-old has been in custody since May this year, with questions being raised about how the unemployed youth will fund his legal fees since he insists on using private lawyers.

The trial has been set down to begin in March next year.

