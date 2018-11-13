Telkom H1 adjusted headline EPS up 10.3%

Adjusted headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, came in at 328.6 cents for the six months through end-September.

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom posted a 10.3% rise in its first-half profit on Tuesday, as a strong showing at its wireless phone business offset declines in the traditional fixed-line unit.

