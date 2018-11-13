Study: Slight increase in quality of life in Gauteng

The Gauteng City Region Observatory (GCRO) has released the 2017/2018 survey at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

AUCKLAND PARK - A new survey has revealed a slight increase in the quality of life in Gauteng.

It says the overall quality of life has moved from 6.2 out of 10, two years ago to 6.3 out of 10 this year.

GCRO interviewed almost 25,000 people in the province.

The quality of life survey has revealed that residents’ satisfaction with the provincial government has increased from 39% in 2015/16 to 44% this year.

The survey also shows the level of satisfaction with government services varied with 86% of respondents satisfied with water services up from 83% last survey.

However, there was a decline in confidence in public health services from 65% two years ago to 57% this year.

