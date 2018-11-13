Study: Slight increase in quality of life in Gauteng
The Gauteng City Region Observatory (GCRO) has released the 2017/2018 survey at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
AUCKLAND PARK - A new survey has revealed a slight increase in the quality of life in Gauteng.
The Gauteng City Region Observatory (GCRO) has released the 2017/2018 survey at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
It says the overall quality of life has moved from 6.2 out of 10, two years ago to 6.3 out of 10 this year.
#GCROQoL18 The Gauteng City reagion obeservatory has released the quality of life survey for 2017/2018. Over all quality of life has increased since 2015/2016 from 6.02/10 to 6.40/10. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2018
GCRO interviewed almost 25,000 people in the province.
The quality of life survey has revealed that residents’ satisfaction with the provincial government has increased from 39% in 2015/16 to 44% this year.
The survey also shows the level of satisfaction with government services varied with 86% of respondents satisfied with water services up from 83% last survey.
However, there was a decline in confidence in public health services from 65% two years ago to 57% this year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Ramaphosa appoints Blade Nzimande as acting Home Affairs Minister
-
[VIDEO] Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.