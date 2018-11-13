SIU: SABC’s R50m contract with Vision View just tip of the iceberg

The Special Investigating Unit's Mahlodi Muofhe says the Vision View Production contract is just one of many they have investigated at the SABC.

PRETORIA – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the R50 million contract between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Vision View Production which was set aside because it was irregular is just the tip of the iceberg at the public broadcaster.

Eyewitness News revealed in 2016 how a legitimate tender process for the refurbishing of studios was abruptly cancelled by former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoaneng and awarded to Vision View.

Finance and technology managers who raised red flags about the procurement irregularities were suspended.

“Most of these contracts with service providers like Vision View Productions were simply just entered into without following due process. As a result, those contracts, the majority of them are irregular.”

Eyewitness News reported two years ago how Treasury sent repeated requests to the public broadcaster asking for documentation to prove the legality of the 2015 deal with Vision View Production.

It was not forthcoming.

The SIU will now try to recover funds from the company.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)