Sanef welcomes court's decision to open NPA interviews to media

The forum's lawyers had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month requesting him to open up the process to public interviews.

The National Prosecuting Authority's head office in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
The National Prosecuting Authority's head office in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has welcomed the decision by the North Gauteng High Court to grant Right 2 Know’s application that interviews for the head of the National Prosecuting Authority be held in public.

The forum's lawyers had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month requesting him to open up the process to public interviews.

It says an open process insures that the integrity of the position of NPA head will be strong.

Sanef’s Kate Skinner said: “We think it will just ensure the credibility of the process. Having it open and having the public being able to scrutinise it, I think there will be a sense that the integrity of this will be strengthened.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

