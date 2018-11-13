Samwu threatens strike over workers' grievances at King Sabata Dalindyebo

On Monday, angry workers from King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality downed tools.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) is threatening to embark on a serious strike if a municipal manager does not listen to their grievances.

On Monday, angry workers from King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality downed tools.

Members belonging to municipal unions Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and Samwu are demanding that municipal manager Mbulelo Sigaba address them in person on a number of grievances.

These demands include that workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme to be permanently employed.

Samwu’s Madoda Madikiza said: “If the municipal manager is not going to respond to these grievances, I think we’ll take further steps and embark on a strike.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)