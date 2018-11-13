Samwu threatens strike over workers' grievances at King Sabata Dalindyebo
On Monday, angry workers from King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality downed tools.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) is threatening to embark on a serious strike if a municipal manager does not listen to their grievances.
On Monday, angry workers from King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality downed tools.
Members belonging to municipal unions Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and Samwu are demanding that municipal manager Mbulelo Sigaba address them in person on a number of grievances.
These demands include that workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme to be permanently employed.
Samwu’s Madoda Madikiza said: “If the municipal manager is not going to respond to these grievances, I think we’ll take further steps and embark on a strike.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Ramaphosa appoints Blade Nzimande as acting Home Affairs Minister
-
[VIDEO] Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.