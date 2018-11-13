SABC, MultiChoice say 2013 distribution agreement not a merger
This follows a ruling from the Competition Commission that the agreement constitutes a notifiable merger under the Competition Act.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and MultiChoice say they disagree that their distribution agreement signed in 2013 constitutes a merger.
This follows a ruling from the Competition Commission that the agreement constitutes a notifiable merger under the Competition Act.
But both broadcasters disagree, saying their partnership is a standard distribution deal like other channel suppliers.
MultiChoice says both the Competition Tribunal and the Competition Appeals Court previously ruled that its agreement with the SABC did not constitute a merger.
Joe Heshu, MultiChoice’s Group Executive Corporate Affairs, said in a statement on Monday that it remains firmly of the belief that the 2013 agreement with the SABC should not be considered a merger.
The SABC says it has entered into a new commercial channel supply agreement with MultiChoice which in the public broadcaster’s understanding does not constitute a merger.
“The SABC has entered into a new agreement with MultiChoice to licence its 24-hour channel for a period of five years and SABC Encore for two years. This was entered into in August this year,” SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu says.
Multichoice says it can only be able to provide a more comprehensive response once it has received the full report from the Competition Commission.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
MJC accepts Pick n Pay’s apology after pork-halaal mishap
-
Oil price climbs after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Sarb heads to court to have VBS Mutual Bank liquidated
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week
-
Volkswagen capable of building 50 million electric vehicles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.