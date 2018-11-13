SABC may reach 'day zero' amid dire financial state
The SABC says it has explored all options but is left with no choice but to lay off almost 1,000 permanent staff members.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is staring at its own day zero, saying it may not be able to pay salaries in a few months’ time.
The public broadcaster was back in Parliament on Tuesday to give the communications portfolio committee a progress report on its financial situation and the planned retrenchments.
The SABC says it has explored all options but is left with no choice but to lay off almost 1,000 permanent staff members.
The public broadcaster has applied for a Section 189 process to retrench staff as part of its cost-cutting measures.
CEO Madoda Mxakwe says: “It’s very difficult for financial institutions to come to our rescue, so all of this means the threat of commercial insolvency is increasing quite significantly and we’ll indeed reach our day zero by end of the financial year.”
Board member Mathatha Tsedu says the financial situation means they can’t even pay for its own content.
“These are people who give us content like Muvhango, Generations - The Legacy and Uzalo who are producing this content at their own expense and give it to us. And we can’t even pay them.”
SABC will now wait on the CCMA, which is facilitating the retrenchment process.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
Hogan details how she was axed by Zuma without explanation
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'
-
Municipal debt owed to Eskom rises to R17bn
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
New Vodafone boss says to slash costs by €1.2bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.