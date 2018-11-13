Rand firms on US-China trade optimism
Investor sentiment had been dented by the escalating trade spat between the United States and China, as focus turns to this month’s Trump-Xi meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, in line with a rise in stocks, as hopes of a de-escalation in the Sino-US tariff war rose on reports that China’s top trade negotiator was preparing to visit the United States ahead of a meeting between the leaders of two countries.
At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at R14.3850 per dollar, 0.57% firmer, having closed in New York at R14.4675.
The South China Morning Post reported that Liu He may visit Washington as part of the preparations for the talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.
Investor sentiment had been dented by the escalating trade spat between the United States and China, as focus turns to this month’s Trump-Xi meeting.
Government bonds were weaker early on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 up 0.5 basis points at 9.230%.
Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.23%.
Popular in Business
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
Eskom: Using diesel cheaper than implementing load shedding
-
After conquering the world, smartphone faces uncertain future
-
MJC accepts Pick n Pay’s apology after pork-halaal mishap
-
[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'
-
Sarb heads to court to have VBS Mutual Bank liquidated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.