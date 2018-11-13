Ramaphosa urged to help protect rights of Tanzania’s LGBTQIA+ community
Johannesburg Pride is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Tanzania to protect the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in the country.
In an open letter to Ramaphosa, the organisation outlined the case of ten men being arrested for conducting same-sex marriages in Zanzibar.
Same-sex marriages in Tanzania is currently illegal, with countries including Uganda, Senegal and Nigeria also prohibiting homosexuality.
Johannesburg Pride has applauded South Africa for welcoming the LGBTQIA+ community in the country.
“Johannesburg Pride urges the president to recognise the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in the rest of Africa. We feel he [Ramaphosa] can provide that critical leadership that’s required to be a gamechanger,” Kaye Ally, a prominent activist in the LGBTQ+ community, says.
At the same time, a local non-governmental organisation, Triangle Project, has created a crisis fund for LGBTI people in Tanzania.
The organisation says that it is in contact with activists in that country after Dar es Salaam's governor, Paul Makonda, announced a serious anti-gay crackdown last month.
Makonda threatened to arrest all people suspected of being homosexual.
Additional reporting by Jarita Kassen.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
