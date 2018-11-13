Probe launched after 2 WC traffic cops filmed cheering on reckless drivers

The incident occurred over the weekend near Grabouw and was caught on camera.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape provincial traffic management is investigating an incident in which officials allegedly spurred on motorists as they drove reckless on the N2.

In the cellphone video clips, drivers can be seen revving their engines and doing what's called drifting.

A crowd cheers them on, along with two traffic officers in full uniform.

Western Cape Transport Department deputy director-general Kyle Reinecke says a full investigation has now been launched.

“This investigation will now be prioritised. After its conclusion, the department will take the necessary action against all officials who are found to have acted inappropriately.”

He emphasises the two officers will have an opportunity to state their side of the story.

