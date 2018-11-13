Probe into Bank of Lisbon building fire complicated, says City of Joburg

Two of the firefighters injured in the incident were discharged from the Milpark Hospital on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg says the investigation into the deadly fire that ripped through the Bank of Lisbon building is complicated.

Three firefighters died in the blaze almost two months ago.

It later emerged that the building was only 20% safety compliant.

Two of the firefighters injured in the incident were discharged from the Milpark Hospital on Tuesday.

The city's MMC of Public Safety Michael Sun says: “Colleagues, it’s a start of a new day for our two firefighters.

“I’m sure you can’t wait and I’m sure they can’t wait to get back in their gears and serve the residents of the City of Johannesburg. You’re the ones that make this world a perfect place.”

WATCH: Lisbon building firefighters discharged