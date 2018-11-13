President Ramaphosa to visit France, Belgium
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa heads north on Tuesday night for an official visit to the European Parliament in France and to Belgium.
He will also attend the seventh South Africa-European Union summit in Brussels.
Ramaphosa will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.
He’ll meet the president of that body, Antonio Tajani.
He then heads for Brussels where he will meet King Philippe Léopold Louis Marie of the Belgians and Prime Minister Charles Michel.
He will also have talks with the Minister-President of Flanders Geert Bourgeois.
At the SA-EU summit on Thursday, he’ll see the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.
South Africa is the only African state, and one of ten worldwide, to have a strategic partnership with the EU.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
Joost van der Westhuizen’s family pleased with ruling on estate beneficiaries
-
Hogan: Zuma was an unprofessional individual
-
Police hunt suspects who shot dead Welkom man in parking lot
-
Eskom: Using diesel cheaper than implementing load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.