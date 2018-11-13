President Ramaphosa to visit France, Belgium

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa heads north on Tuesday night for an official visit to the European Parliament in France and to Belgium.

He will also attend the seventh South Africa-European Union summit in Brussels.

Ramaphosa will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

He’ll meet the president of that body, Antonio Tajani.

He then heads for Brussels where he will meet King Philippe Léopold Louis Marie of the Belgians and Prime Minister Charles Michel.

He will also have talks with the Minister-President of Flanders Geert Bourgeois.

At the SA-EU summit on Thursday, he’ll see the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

South Africa is the only African state, and one of ten worldwide, to have a strategic partnership with the EU.

