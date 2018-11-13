Police hunt suspects who shot dead Welkom man in parking lot

Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
Business
The criminals fled with the car and left the man’s body in the parking lot.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking after a motorist was shot dead and his car taken at a shopping centre in Welkom.
Saturday's attack was caught on CCTV footage.
The criminals fled with the car and left the man’s body in the parking lot.
The car was later found near a local mine.
The police's Stephen Thakeng said: “The deceased has been identified as Shai Mohapi 54-years-old and his residing in Welkom, but he was working as a mine employee in Gauteng.”
VIDEO: Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.