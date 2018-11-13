Police hunt suspects who shot dead Welkom man in parking lot

The criminals fled with the car and left the man’s body in the parking lot.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking after a motorist was shot dead and his car taken at a shopping centre in Welkom.

Saturday's attack was caught on CCTV footage.

The car was later found near a local mine.

The police's Stephen Thakeng said: “The deceased has been identified as Shai Mohapi 54-years-old and his residing in Welkom, but he was working as a mine employee in Gauteng.”

VIDEO: Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking