Orlando Pirates name squad for Champions League return campaign
The Buccaneers are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2013, when they competed in the final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates are back in the CAF Champions League after finishing runners-up to Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Buccaneers are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2013, when they competed in the final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
The 27-man squad features familiar faces in Captain Happy Jele and strikers Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.
The surprise exclusions are veteran goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands and former captain Thabo Matlaba who appear to be on their way out of the club in the near future.
Pirates begin their Champions League preliminary round action against the Seychelles Light Stars club on 27 November before they travel to the island nation for the return leg on 4 December.
