Opposition parties welcome Gigaba resignation
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says Malusi Gigaba has done profound damage to the people of South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - News of former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's resignation has been welcomed by opposition parties.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says Gigaba has done profound damage to the people of South Africa.
“I think, without doubt, Minister Gigaba had been found against in the court of law and undeniably, it became very clear that we can’t sustain him as a minister who is willing to lie in the court of law acting as a civil servant.”
In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed Gigaba's resignation, saying his stubbornness has made him a dishonourable public representative.
EFF welcomes the resignation of Malusi Gigaba the liar pic.twitter.com/Tt7ppEA6mb— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2018
The party has also rejected news of Blade Nzimande who has now stepped in as the acting Home Affairs Minister.
The United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa said: “The Public Protector and other institutions have found him to be a liar, so he’s sending a message to the remaining ministers that the time to lie is over.”
The DA's John Steenhuisen says Gigaba must still face the consequences of his actions.
“The state capture inquiry still has got a long way to go and Mr Gigaba has to answer for particularly his role in state capture and how he is one of the chief enablers of it. So, that process must continue and all of those who are found guilty need to be held accountable.”
