Nurses should be central to health system for NHI to succeed - Cosatu

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi says the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) runs the risk of failing if nurses are not placed at the centre of the country's health system.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has convened a two-day national nurses seminar in Johannesburg.

The meeting is aimed at finding ways to accelerate transformation in the nursing fraternity and advance primary healthcare.

Losi says the success of the NHI faces a serious threat if nurses are not central to the transformation of the country’s health sector.

She says health bodies must develop systems that will advance the nursing profession.

“It is a long time since government adopted the 10 point plan.”

The Cosatu president has called on Nehawu to be more vocal in raising issues affecting nurses, including the poor working conditions many are subjected to.

#nursesseminar NEHAWU is holding a national seminar for nurses in Parktown in Joburg, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is currently addressing the gathering. TK pic.twitter.com/j7bkuFwmWV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2018

