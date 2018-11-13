Nurses should be central to health system for NHI to succeed - Cosatu

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Nurses should be central to health system for NHI to succeed - Cosatu

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has called on Nehawu to be more vocal in raising issues affecting nurses, including the poor working conditions many are subjected to.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi at the two-day national nurses' seminar. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter.
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi at the two-day national nurses' seminar. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi says the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) runs the risk of failing if nurses are not placed at the centre of the country's health system.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has convened a two-day national nurses seminar in Johannesburg.

The meeting is aimed at finding ways to accelerate transformation in the nursing fraternity and advance primary healthcare.

Losi says the success of the NHI faces a serious threat if nurses are not central to the transformation of the country’s health sector.

She says health bodies must develop systems that will advance the nursing profession.

“It is a long time since government adopted the 10 point plan.”

The Cosatu president has called on Nehawu to be more vocal in raising issues affecting nurses, including the poor working conditions many are subjected to.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA