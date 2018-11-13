Nurses should be central to health system for NHI to succeed - Cosatu
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has called on Nehawu to be more vocal in raising issues affecting nurses, including the poor working conditions many are subjected to.
JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi says the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) runs the risk of failing if nurses are not placed at the centre of the country's health system.
National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has convened a two-day national nurses seminar in Johannesburg.
The meeting is aimed at finding ways to accelerate transformation in the nursing fraternity and advance primary healthcare.
Losi says the success of the NHI faces a serious threat if nurses are not central to the transformation of the country’s health sector.
She says health bodies must develop systems that will advance the nursing profession.
“It is a long time since government adopted the 10 point plan.”
The Cosatu president has called on Nehawu to be more vocal in raising issues affecting nurses, including the poor working conditions many are subjected to.
#nursesseminar NEHAWU is holding a national seminar for nurses in Parktown in Joburg, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is currently addressing the gathering. TK pic.twitter.com/j7bkuFwmWV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
Hogan details how she was axed by Zuma without explanation
-
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads
-
Police hunt suspects who shot dead Welkom man in parking lot
-
Zondo grants Gordhan application to move state capture inquiry appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.