2 CT church robberies not linked, police say
Armed men stormed the Hillsong Church in Century City late last month and last week robbers hit the Higher Cross Baptist Church in Philippi East.
CAPE TOWN - There is no indication robberies committed at two Cape Town churches in the space of a just a few weeks are linked.
Armed men stormed the Hillsong Church in Century City late last month.
Last week robbers hit the Higher Cross Baptist Church in Philippi East.
Authorities last week released photos of two men wanted in connection with the armed robbery at Hillsong Church.
Two suspects, posing as delivery men, stormed the church held up staff at gunpoint before feeling with cash and cell phones.
In Philippi East last week, congregants were ending their service when three armed suspects entered the church. they were forced to lie down and robbed.
Police says detectives are pursuing all leads. However, this point it seems there are no links between the two incidents.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
