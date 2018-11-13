Nicole Kidman: I'm not a celebrity
The 51-year-old actress never refers to herself as a 'movie star' or anything other label for famous people as she believes she does not have the same status as genuine stars like 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker Beyonce.
LONDON - Nicole Kidman has revealed that she doesn't call herself a "movie star" as she believes she does not have the same status as Beyonce.
The 51-year-old actress - who is married to country star Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters, Sunday (10) and Faith (seven) - never refers to herself as a "movie star" or anything other label for famous people.
Speaking to the December issue of Allure magazine, Kidman said: "I don't see myself as a celebrity. I'm not a celebrity. I'm not a movie star. I feel like I'm an actor. Beyonce is a celebrity. And that's a much bigger thing. I still kind of work in the same way that I did 30 years ago. Each film, or each reason for doing something, vibrates from more than just the idea of making them."
The Australian beauty has made a major move to the small screen with her friend Reese Witherspoon in their acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies, and the actress confessed that she and Urban are always teased by the 'Legally Blonde' star for their love of the "ocean".
Kidman added: "We're Australian, both of us, so water is very therapeutic. We have a beach house, and we will get up in the morning before we have breakfast, and we'll go in the ocean. Reese [Witherspoon] is our next-door neighbour. Reese will be going, 'What are you doing in the water, you lovebirds?' She'll tease us because she rarely goes in the ocean. 'You crazy Australian kids.'"
Allure magazine's Out of Office December issue is out next week.
