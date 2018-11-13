SABC told not to be hasty to retrench, rather do more to save jobs

The SABC board and management were back in Parliament on Tuesday to give the communications portfolio committee a progress report on its financial situation and the planned retrenchments.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have come to the defence of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) staff facing retrenchment, saying the public broadcaster hasn't done enough to save jobs.

But MPs say more needs to be done and support a cash injection for the struggling broadcaster.

MPs on Parliament’s communication portfolio committee want to lobby President Cyril Ramaphosa to help save the SABC.

ANC MP Lerumo Kalako says Parliament can’t sit around and do nothing.

“If we were to say as a committee that it is time to sit down, even up to the level of the Presidency, to appeal for the SABC to be saved in order to save jobs, what would be the amount to keep you sustained?”

Fellow MP Bongani Bongo says the SABC needs to do more before retrenching staff.

“The board is expected to provide strategy direction to the organisation. This is not what I am getting here. We are too quick to arrive at retrenchments.”

The SABC will now wait on the CCMA facilitation before a final decision is taken.

