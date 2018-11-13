Minister Sisulu satisfied with Tanzania govt's explanation of journo detentions

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says that SA journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo had broken the law in Tanzania.

PRETORIA – Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says that South African journalist Angela Quintal, who was rescued by her High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam, had broken the law in Tanzania.

Sisulu says she’s satisfied with the explanation given by President John Magafuli’s government about the incident.

Minister Sisulu says South African officials reacted almost immediately when journalists called for the release of Angela Quintal from the watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists and a Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo.

South Africa’s High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam, Thami Mseleku, secured their release within hours of the journalists having entered Tanzania on tourist visas.

They had begun questioning other journalists, which required work visas.

She called on South African visitors to obey the laws of their host countries and always to be aware of her department’s emergency telephone number, 012 351 1000.

