Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says the man was contravening the city's by-laws.

WARNING: The story contains graphic images.

JOHANNESBURG – A man has been arrested in possession of over 20 cow heads in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man, who can be seen pushing a trolley with the cow heads.

Mashaba said he personally stopped the man on Monday to avoid an outbreak of unknown diseases in the country.

I have just personally stopped this illegally act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/55YjLkBvZb — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 12, 2018

Our EM @HermanMashaba has just effected a citizens arrest.



Whilst traveling along Harrison& Smit he came across a member of public conveying cow heads in a trolley ¬ covered which is a health hazard.



The suspect is an undocumented person &will subsequently be charged. pic.twitter.com/V69N1j9Ryn — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) November 12, 2018

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says the man was contravening the city's by-laws.

“The charges are definitely for the contravention of the city by-laws because of selling heads to the public under unhygienic conditions and he was also not having any documentation for being in the country illegally.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)