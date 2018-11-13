Popular Topics
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says the man was contravening the city's by-laws.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

WARNING: The story contains graphic images.

JOHANNESBURG – A man has been arrested in possession of over 20 cow heads in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man, who can be seen pushing a trolley with the cow heads.

Mashaba said he personally stopped the man on Monday to avoid an outbreak of unknown diseases in the country.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says the man was contravening the city's by-laws.

“The charges are definitely for the contravention of the city by-laws because of selling heads to the public under unhygienic conditions and he was also not having any documentation for being in the country illegally.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

