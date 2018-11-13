Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says the man was contravening the city's by-laws.
WARNING: The story contains graphic images.
JOHANNESBURG – A man has been arrested in possession of over 20 cow heads in the Johannesburg CBD.
Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man, who can be seen pushing a trolley with the cow heads.
Mashaba said he personally stopped the man on Monday to avoid an outbreak of unknown diseases in the country.
I have just personally stopped this illegally act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/55YjLkBvZb— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 12, 2018
Our EM @HermanMashaba has just effected a citizens arrest.— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) November 12, 2018
Whilst traveling along Harrison& Smit he came across a member of public conveying cow heads in a trolley ¬ covered which is a health hazard.
The suspect is an undocumented person &will subsequently be charged. pic.twitter.com/V69N1j9Ryn
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says the man was contravening the city's by-laws.
“The charges are definitely for the contravention of the city by-laws because of selling heads to the public under unhygienic conditions and he was also not having any documentation for being in the country illegally.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
Police hunt suspects who shot dead Welkom man in parking lot
-
Joost van der Westhuizen’s family pleased with ruling on estate beneficiaries
-
Zondo grants Gordhan application to move state capture inquiry appearance
-
Hogan: Zuma was an unprofessional individual
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.