Man arrested in Dobsonville for selling explosives

Police raided his shack on Monday night and found bags of detonating fuses and cartridges.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for selling explosives in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Officials say the explosives could be used in cash-in-transit heists and ATM bombings.

The Joburg Metropolitan Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar said: “The explosives were booked in at Dobsonville police station and there’s a search currently for the man who was selling these explosives.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)