Malusi Gigaba's Twitter account disappears
It is not clear if Malusi Gigaba deactivated the account himself and if it was deactivated before or after the resignation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Twitter account of former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has disappeared.
Gigaba resigned as minister on Tuesday afternoon after serving his letter of resignation to the Presidency. It is not clear if Gigaba deactivated the account himself and if it was deactivated before or after the resignation.
He is one of the Cabinet ministers who are very active on Twitter, using it to communicate with the public, to release statements and to share what he is up to.
Recently, he used his account to apologise for showing his pinky finger to the Economic Freedom Fighters' Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during the question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament
He also tweeted about the recent sex tape scandal, detailing that it had been used in an alleged attempt to blackmail him.
#MalusiGigaba It looks like former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has deactivated his Twitter account. The handle @mgigaba is no longer available on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/D3luSu79mC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2018
