Malusi Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
Malusi Gigaba has faced a difficult few weeks - with pressure mounting from opposition parties on him to resign.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned and has served his letter of resignation to the Presidency.
Gigaba has faced a difficult few weeks - with pressure mounting from opposition parties on him to step down.
Two weeks ago the Constitutional Court rejected his application for leave to appeal a High Court ruling which that found he had lied under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter.
On 31 October 2018, the Public Protector found that Gigaba violated the Constitution and the executive members' ethics code when he lied under oath about allowing the Oppenheimers permission to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the president to discipline Gigaba for lying in court and that Gigaba also needed to account to Parliament.
A recent selfie video of the minister engaging in a private solo sex act – for which he apologised - has also added to his woes.
More details to follow.
