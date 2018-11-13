Madagascar's ex-president denies election bribery claims
An EU observer mission said in a report on Monday it had ‘noted candidates committed breaches’ ahead of the 7 November poll in the poor Indian Ocean island.
ANTANANARIVO - Madagascar’s former president Andry Rajoelina on Monday rejected allegations by EU observers that he bribed local officials in return for their support in last week’s presidential vote.
A European Union observer mission said in a report on Monday that it had “noted candidates committed breaches” ahead of the 7 November poll in the poor Indian Ocean island.
Race frontrunner Rajoelina had paid a total of €4,500 ($5,000) to two local chiefs, it said.
However, the report also found that the election overall passed off normally and irregularities had been “very isolated”.
In a statement seen by AFP, Rajoelina said he “deplored the false allegation on page 10 of the report alleging the payment of money”.
He insisted he “had never offered such a sum of cash”.
Rajoelina leads the election battle ahead of his rival Marc Ravalomanana, also a former president, according to preliminary results released by the CENI electoral authority on Monday.
After counting from nearly half of the polling stations, Rajoelina was ahead with 39.34% of the votes against 35.97% for Ravalomanana.
Outgoing president Hery Rajaonarimampianina had barely 8% of ballots, CENI said.
Madagascar’s electoral regulations mean the two frontrunners will be forced into a run-off in December if neither manages to secure more than 50% of the votes in the first-round ballot.
Madagascar is one of the world’s poorest countries, according to World Bank data, with almost four in five people living in grinding poverty.
It has struggled to overcome political divisions after a disputed 2001 election that sparked clashes and after a 2009 military-backed coup.
Both Ravalomanana and Rajaonarimampianina, who governed from 2014 to September 2018, have denounced irregularities and fraud, but the national election commission has rejected the accusations.
Popular in Africa
-
SA govt says ball in Morocco’s court over ambassador
-
Nigeria wants former oil minister extradited from Britain
-
Ethiopia arrests senior military and intelligence officers
-
Zimbabwe govt denies opposition kidnap claims
-
DR Congo opposition picks joint presidential candidate
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo proving to be worst in nation's history
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.