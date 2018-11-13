[LlSTEN] Experts explain psychological effects of crime on South Africans

Radio 702 | Experts say household break-ins have increased by 5%, adding the home environment has become unsafe for many South Africans.

CAPE TOWN – While a house is meant to be a safe space, the Victims of Crime Survey for 2017/18 states that 832,122 incidents of housebreaking or burglary were reported.

Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser interviewed Lizette Lancaster of the Institute of Security Studies and Nomfundo Mogani, from Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR), about the psychological effects of crime on South Africans.

