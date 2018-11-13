[LlSTEN] Experts explain psychological effects of crime on South Africans
Radio 702 | Experts say household break-ins have increased by 5%, adding the home environment has become unsafe for many South Africans.
CAPE TOWN – While a house is meant to be a safe space, the Victims of Crime Survey for 2017/18 states that 832,122 incidents of housebreaking or burglary were reported.
Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser interviewed Lizette Lancaster of the Institute of Security Studies and Nomfundo Mogani, from Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR), about the psychological effects of crime on South Africans.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What Barbara Hogan’s testimony means for the Zondo commission
-
[LISTEN] DA gives Gigaba’s resignation thumbs up
-
[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'
-
[LISTEN] 'Perhaps somebody is misleading the Public Protector'
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week
-
[LISTEN] 'History of dodgy business dealings by Steinhoff'
-
[LISTEN] Why vice-chancellors at SA's top universities earn millions
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting shows
-
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfair
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about adoption in SA
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
-
[LISTEN] Cremate, use 1 grave for 2 people, City of JHB says as space runs out
-
[LISTEN] Driving licence card delays continue across SA amid ongoing strike
-
[LISTEN] What is a customary marriage?
-
[LISTEN] 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'
-
[LISTEN] IAAF awards: South Africans urged to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
-
[LISTEN] Are the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?
-
[LISTEN] Cele: Police making inroads in dealing with cash-in-transit heists
-
[LISTEN] High hopes for Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.