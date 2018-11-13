[LISTEN] What Barbara Hogan’s testimony means for the Zondo commission

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKasier spoke to veteran journalist Ranjeni Munusamy about Barbara Hogan’s testimony at state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan has made some explosive claims during her testimony to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture about the governing African National Congress and the shenanigans at state-owned enterprises.

Hogan has questioned whether the ANC's deployment committee is effective and has directly implicated former President Jacob Zuma in wrongdoing.

Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKasier spoke to associate editor at Tiso Blackstar Ranjeni Munusamy about Hogan’s testimony before the commission.

“I think the most problematic issue is on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO. She went into great details about this and the process that was taken by the board of Transnet to find an appropriate candidate for the position of CEO.”

