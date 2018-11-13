[LISTEN] What Barbara Hogan’s testimony means for the Zondo commission

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] What Barbara Hogan’s testimony means for the Zondo commission

| Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKasier spoke to veteran journalist Ranjeni Munusamy about Barbara Hogan’s testimony at state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan has made some explosive claims during her testimony to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture about the governing African National Congress and the shenanigans at state-owned enterprises.

Hogan has questioned whether the ANC's deployment committee is effective and has directly implicated former President Jacob Zuma in wrongdoing.

Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKasier spoke to associate editor at Tiso Blackstar Ranjeni Munusamy about Hogan’s testimony before the commission.

“I think the most problematic issue is on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO. She went into great details about this and the process that was taken by the board of Transnet to find an appropriate candidate for the position of CEO.”

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA