[LISTEN] 'Perhaps somebody is misleading the Public Protector'
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to the SACC about the Public Protector’s subpoena to Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it fails to see how Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane can come to a different conclusion in her investigations into former SA Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement eight years ago.
Mkhwebane has subpoenaed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to explain the details around the approval of Pillay’s early retirement in 2010, claiming it was dishonest and improper.
The general secretary of the SACC, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says they fail to see how Mkhwebane can come to a different conclusion from the National Prosecuting Authority when it withdrew the charges against Gordhan in 2016.
He spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown about the public spate between the minister and the Public Protector.
“We believe in the rule of law, we believe everybody is equal before the law and that there should be no preferential treatment of one person over the other but we also believe that there should be no negative application of the law against certain people for reasons that are not clear in the law.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week
-
[LISTEN] 'History of dodgy business dealings by Steinhoff'
-
[LISTEN] Why vice-chancellors at SA's top universities earn millions
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting shows
-
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfair
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about adoption in SA
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
-
[LISTEN] Cremate, use 1 grave for 2 people, City of JHB says as space runs out
-
[LISTEN] Driving licence card delays continue across SA amid ongoing strike
-
[LISTEN] What is a customary marriage?
-
[LISTEN] 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'
-
[LISTEN] IAAF awards: South Africans urged to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
-
[LISTEN] Are the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?
-
[LISTEN] Cele: Police making inroads in dealing with cash-in-transit heists
-
[LISTEN] High hopes for Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs Parly committee: Someone must be held accountable
-
[LISTEN] Derek Hanekom leads SA team at World Travel Market in London
-
[LISTEN] Capetonians get crash course on how to grow marijuana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.