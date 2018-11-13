[LISTEN] 'Perhaps somebody is misleading the Public Protector'

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to the SACC about the Public Protector’s subpoena to Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it fails to see how Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane can come to a different conclusion in her investigations into former SA Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement eight years ago.

Mkhwebane has subpoenaed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to explain the details around the approval of Pillay’s early retirement in 2010, claiming it was dishonest and improper.

The general secretary of the SACC, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says they fail to see how Mkhwebane can come to a different conclusion from the National Prosecuting Authority when it withdrew the charges against Gordhan in 2016.

He spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown about the public spate between the minister and the Public Protector.

“We believe in the rule of law, we believe everybody is equal before the law and that there should be no preferential treatment of one person over the other but we also believe that there should be no negative application of the law against certain people for reasons that are not clear in the law.”

