[LISTEN] Journo explains Mkhwebane and Gordhan spat

Radio 702 | Pravin Gordhan has been subpoenaed to appear before Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week to answer on the matter relating to the granting of early retirement for Ivan Pillay, former deputy commissioner of the Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - The saga between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is getting confusing for those watching from the sidelines.

Gordhan has been subpoenaed to appear before Mkhwebane this week to answer on the matter relating to the granting of early retirement for Ivan Pillay, former deputy commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Radio 702's Eusebius McKasier spoke to a specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar Karyn Maughan about the legality of the matter and what to expect.

"It's very clear that Minister Gordhan does not regard this as a legitimate investigation," Maughn says.

Listen to the audio above for more.