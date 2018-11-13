[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Money Show host Bruce Whitfield speaks to independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour about all things money.

JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702’s Money Show host Bruce Whitfield speaks to independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour about all things money.

Scottish-born Gilmour has been living in South Africa since 1982 when he started working as an investment analyst for Max Pollak and Freemantle.

“I learned early on to avoid the temptation to go for stocks that look like they’re going to blow the lights out. Today, I go for all the boring stuff like ETFs (exchange-traded fund)”, says Gilmour.

Gilmour says he doesn’t spend an awful lot of money, adding he’s not seduced by ephemeral consumer goods.

“I don’t spend an awful lot of money. I drive a 12-year-old car. I’m not seduced by ephemeral consumer goods and I’ve never been in debt.”

For more information listen to the audio above.