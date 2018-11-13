[LISTEN] DA gives Gigaba’s resignation thumbs up

Radio 702 | DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Malusi Gigaba's resignation was long overdue.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has welcomed Malusi Gigaba’s resignation as Home Affairs minister.

Gigaba resigned as minister on Tuesday after serving his letter of resignation to the Presidency.

Maimane has responded. “We now will continue with our case against Bathabile Dlamini and it would be exemplary for more ministers who have found themselves in this position to be resigning.”

