Lenasia taxi association member shot dead

JOHANNESBURG - A member of the Lenasia United Taxi Association has been gunned down in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.
It's understood the 53-year-old taxi boss was shot dead shortly after attending a meeting in the area near the Post Office on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say two men approached the taxi owner who had just alighted from his car and opened fire on him.
Police spokesperson Hector Netshivhodza says the motive for the shooting is being investigated.
“The suspects fled the scene on foot.”
