King Monada is officially the king of December as 'Idibala' sweeps the globe

The song has gotten the public's stamp of approval as the festive season anthem, a title that has traditionally been held by Durban's house/gqom' scene.

JOHANNESBURG - This year, the December festive season capital is Limpopo as King Monada's 'Idibala' takes over South Africa and the rest of the world.

Idibala is a catchy tune about a man warning his lover that if she leaves him, he will faint.

For those of you in the dark about what all the lyrics mean, here's a breakdown.

Lyrics & translation for King Monada - Malwedhe #Malwedhechallenge pic.twitter.com/jRTkDsPAGe — Fanelo Naylo Malatji (@MR_NAYLO) November 5, 2018

The song is accompanied by a dance where people pretend that they're fainting. But, you better be careful because the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has issued a warning asking people not to do the challenge while driving as it poses risks to road users.

Even popular Durban-based DJ Tira has conceded defeat.

Congratulations #KingMonada as the Minister of Entertainment in South Africa I give you 2018! Fact remains ubumnandi is in Durban this December so I welcome all beautiful people of Limpopo come enjoy Fact Durban Rocks 31 Dec Moses Mabhida lets #iDibala together 💃💃💃💃1Love — Makoya Van Best (@DJTira) November 12, 2018

When south Africans are challenging the world, they come with hot sauce... I mean gwara gwara was just a hot one, which one is this idibala dance again that someone will be falling and standing... Rada rada po lowo awon people yi sha 😂#idibalachallenge pic.twitter.com/UP4z5vArt4 — Jayson (@YusufTemidire) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the song has become popular as far as Asia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tanzania and other parts of the world. Check the videos out below.