King Monada is officially the king of December as 'Idibala' sweeps the globe
The song has gotten the public's stamp of approval as the festive season anthem, a title that has traditionally been held by Durban's house/gqom' scene.
JOHANNESBURG - This year, the December festive season capital is Limpopo as King Monada's 'Idibala' takes over South Africa and the rest of the world.
Idibala is a catchy tune about a man warning his lover that if she leaves him, he will faint.
For those of you in the dark about what all the lyrics mean, here's a breakdown.
Lyrics & translation for King Monada - Malwedhe #Malwedhechallenge pic.twitter.com/jRTkDsPAGe— Fanelo Naylo Malatji (@MR_NAYLO) November 5, 2018
The song is accompanied by a dance where people pretend that they're fainting. But, you better be careful because the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has issued a warning asking people not to do the challenge while driving as it poses risks to road users.
Even popular Durban-based DJ Tira has conceded defeat.
Congratulations #KingMonada as the Minister of Entertainment in South Africa I give you 2018! Fact remains ubumnandi is in Durban this December so I welcome all beautiful people of Limpopo come enjoy Fact Durban Rocks 31 Dec Moses Mabhida lets #iDibala together 💃💃💃💃1Love— Makoya Van Best (@DJTira) November 12, 2018
How Gqom Tryna Stop #Idibala This December pic.twitter.com/uB20N6ucgU— 23 Dec🍼🎂🎉 (@Maestro_SOD) November 12, 2018
When south Africans are challenging the world, they come with hot sauce... I mean gwara gwara was just a hot one, which one is this idibala dance again that someone will be falling and standing... Rada rada po lowo awon people yi sha 😂#idibalachallenge pic.twitter.com/UP4z5vArt4— Jayson (@YusufTemidire) November 9, 2018
#idibalachallenge at creche. #MalwedheChallenge #idibala pic.twitter.com/Ha1RUt3hIl— Kgothatso Marwala (@kmarwala) November 9, 2018
The Sweetest #Idibala Challenge I’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/x3xTj6Yng7— DeejayCappuccino (@_DJCappuccino) November 12, 2018
Meanwhile, the song has become popular as far as Asia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tanzania and other parts of the world. Check the videos out below.
Situation at a Wedding in Tanzania 😱😭🔥🔥— King Monada (@KingMonada_) November 12, 2018
#idibala #IdibalaChallange #MalwedheChallengepic.twitter.com/yE5PdfFtrA
#Malwedhechallenge#idibalachallenge in 🇧🇷 😭— King Monada (@KingMonada_) November 12, 2018
S/O to @DrMusaMthombenipic.twitter.com/3QufXpxYtd
The king monada in Asia 🔥🔥— King Monada (@KingMonada_) November 12, 2018
#idibalachallenge #malwedhechallenge pic.twitter.com/eXgdvVXIMC
#idibala is taking over the African continent ☺☺☺ #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/aiiLrodLNY— Miss Tisani (@EzamaCirha) November 11, 2018
Malwedhe-Idibala Shona Version. Zimbabwe is also infected with Malwedhe. Ba idibala bo Mugabe. pic.twitter.com/dpP9TsWw3F— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 13, 2018
😂😂😂 #IdibalaChallenge has gone Global🔥🔥 It's doing the things😹💥 #MalwedheChallenge @KingMonada_ pic.twitter.com/sUJso43Mp0— New-age-stepfather¤ (@Thato__Williams) November 11, 2018
