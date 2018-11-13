Joburg Water warns residents to use water sparingly amid heatwave

JOburg Water says that level one restrictions are already in place.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water says it may have to restrict supply to areas if residents don’t use water sparingly.

Temperatures are expected to peak between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius but Joburg Water says that residents still need use water sparingly.

Joburg Water's Isaac Dludhlu says: “The City of Johannesburg's level 1 water restrictions are still in place. We’d like to urge residents that they water their gardens at stipulated times which is between 18h00 and also to 6am the next day.”